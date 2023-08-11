New PAGCOR EGM standards to take effect in January 2024

The new standards aim to improve the fairness, security and reliability of EGMs in PAGCOR-regulated casinos.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced that updated Technical Standards for Electronic Gaming Machines (PTS-EGM) will come into effect on January 1, 2024. The new standards, PTS-EGM version 1.1, aim to address evolving industry needs and enhance player protection.

PAGCOR said the primary objective was to maintain the accuracy and reliability of EGM operations, ensuring correct payouts for players. PAGCOR specified that shipment requests for EGMs compliant with the current standards (PTS-EGM v1.0) will be accepted until June 30, 2024. Those for non-PAGCOR casinos will be accepted until December 31, 2023.

It’s been almost a decade since the last update to the EGM standards. In Macau, a standards update has also been initiated but will not come into full effect until 2026.

A week ago, the regulator unveiled a new regulatory framework for offshore gaming companies. It says the move is part of a coordinated inter-agency effort to address concerns about the sector.

PAGCOR’s assistant vice president for offshore gaming licensing, Jessa Fernandez, unveiled the new framework’s key provisions during a Senate Committee Hearing on August 2, 2023, All offshore gaming licensees and service providers have been placed under probationary status. They will need to reapply for permits by September 17.

