PAGCOR warns against misuse of logo by unauthorised gaming websites

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco says new sites are springing up as soon as the regulators takes other offline.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has issued a warning about websites unlawfully using the PAGCOR logo to falsely imply their association with licensed gaming in the Philippines.

Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and CEO of PAGCOR, advised the public to exercise caution when accessing such online gaming platforms. He highlighted the risks associated with these websites and warned users about sharing sensitive data.

He said PAGOR has been investigating the sites and has shared findings with the Philippine National Police, the Department of Information and Communication Technology and the National Bureau of Investigation for appropriate action.

Tengco said: “So far, we have been able to shut down most of these illicit websites, but some of them are able to immediately create new ones so we really need the public’s cooperation and vigilance to help us weed out these scammers.”

PAGCOR is collaborating with law enforcement agencies and electronic payment service providers to explore blocking payments to and from illegal gambling websites. It also plans to work with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to monitor and block sites. An alternative approach involves creating a landing site to redirect users to a warning page.