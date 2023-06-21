NSW to inspect pubs and clubs to check for gambling harm measures

Inspectors will be conducting visits to venues across metropolitan and regional NSW.

Liquor & Gaming NSW says it will ensure adherence to gaming harm-minimisation measures.

Australia.- Liquor & Gaming NSW is launching the next phase of its targeted compliance programme to ensure pubs and clubs across the state adhere to gaming harm-minimisation measures. This will include 500 inspections.

Inspectos will observe gaming signage and offer guidance on the upcoming signage ban, which will be implemented from September 1.

It said the first phase has seen over 875 inspections conducted in the past seven months. This resulted in the issuance of 77 Penalty Notices for gaming-related breaches and the commencement of three prosecutions.

Jane Lin, the executive director of Regulatory Operations & Enforcement at Liquor & Gaming NSW, said while most venues were found to be compliant, inspectors are still identifying serious issues.

These include:

Venues not operating in accordance with their primary purpose, meaning they are only operating gambling areas or only operating the bar in the gaming room

The placement of ATMs in areas where gaming machines are located

Patrons needing to pass through gaming rooms to access other parts of a venue.

Lin said: “Gaming harm-minimisation measures are designed to ensure a safe gaming industry and limit the harm that can be associated with gambling. Failure to comply with these requirements carries penalties up to AU$5,500 and is grounds for disciplinary action.

“Our compliance program is all about promoting a culture of safer gambling and protecting patrons and the wider community from problems associated with excessive gambling.”

