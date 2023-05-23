NSW study links late-night EGM players to negative behaviours

Some 40 per cent of players had played EGMs after midnight in the past month.

Australia.- A new report by the Liquor and Gaming New South Wales (LGNSW) has found that late-night play on electronic gaming machines (EGMs) is linked to increased spending, risk-taking, and problem gambling.

The report, titled “Impact of Electronic Gaming Machine Late Night Play on EGM Player Behaviours”, was based on a survey of 1,000 EGM players in New South Wales. It found that 40 per cent of players had played EGMs after midnight in the past month. These players were more likely to spend more money, take more risks and experience problem gambling than players who did not play EGMs after midnight.

The report also found that late-night play was more likely to occur among young people, people with a history of problem gambling and people who are experiencing financial hardship.

The report’s report’s recommendations include:

Restricting the hours that EGMs can be played

Increasing the price of EGMs

Offering more support services for problem gamblers

The state regulator said the government will consider the findings as part of its package of gaming reforms. It has already committed an additional AU$10m in annual funding to the Responsible Gambling Fund to deliver programs to prevent and reduce gambling harms.

A week ago, it was also reported the NSW government is to deliver on a campaign promise to introduce a ban on gambling-related signage in pubs and clubs in the state. Premier Chris Minns will require all external signs related to gambling to be removed or modified by September 1.

During the transition period, the government intends to collaborate with industry associations and venues across to ensure a smooth implementation of the measures. Failure to comply may result in penalties of up to AU$11,000 per offence.

Minns has committed to conducting a cashless card trial on 500 machines starting from July 1. The government is also considering reducing the number of poker machines and banning political donations from clubs with gaming operations.