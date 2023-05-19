NSW government to force pubs and clubs to remove gambling signage

All external signs related to gambling must be removed or modified before September 1.

The New South Wales government will order gambling signage to be removed by September 1.

Australia.- The New South Wales government is to deliver on a campaign promise to introduce a ban on gambling-related signage in pubs and clubs in the state. Premier Chris Minns will require all external signs related to gambling to be removed or modified by September 1.

The government is expected to formally notify pubs and clubs next week, giving them a three-month period to comply with the requirement. The state already has a ban on gambling signage but the government said venues were getting around this using phrases like “VIP room” and “VIP lounge” or freaturing images of dragons, coins or lightning. All of these will now be prohibite.

During the transition period, the government intends to collaborate with industry associations and venues across to ensure a smooth implementation of the measures. Failure to comply may result in penalties of up to AU$11,000 per offence.

In addition to the signage changes, Minns has committed to conducting a cashless card trial on 500 machines starting from July 1. The government is also considering reducing the number of poker machines and banning political donations from clubs with gaming operations.

A recent survey conducted by Wesley Mission revealed that a majority of NSW residents (56.7 per cent) believe the government should fully implement a cashless system for poker machines instead of conducting a trial.

Wesley Mission CEO Rev Stu Cameron stressed the success of cashless systems overseas and the need for comprehensive reform in NSW. The survey further indicated that many residents feel the government is not doing enough to address the issues associated with the poker machine industry and believe it holds too much influence over government policies.

Liquor and Gaming NSW has reported that gamblers lost AU$4.3bn (US$2.8m) to poker machines in the second half of 2022. That’s AU$820m more than before the Covid-19 pandemic.