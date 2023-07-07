Newport World Resorts named best employer brand in the Philippines

Newport World Resorts was awarded for “its exceptional commitment”.

The Philippines.- The Newport World Resorts casino complex (formerly Resorts World Manila) has been named Best Employer Brand at the Philippines Best Employer Brand Awards 2023. The award ceremony took place on June 7 at Dusit Thani, Manila. The casino was commended for “its continuous efforts in providing an empowering, holistic, and positive brand experience for employees.”

Chief HR officer Terri Llamas said: “To be recognized as the Best Employer Brand in the country is a validation of our belief, our operating ethos, thrive in teamwork. For the last couple of years, our collective efforts have focused on investing in our talent and fostering a culture of positivity. We will continue to make the best possible employee experience for everyone.”

The Philippines Best Employer Brand Awards 2023, presented by the Employer Branding Institute (EBI), World HRD Congress and the Stars of the Industry Group, recognises human resources practices of individuals and companies throughout Asia.

In 2022, Newport reported casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) of PHP31.83bn (US$568.4m), up 90.3 per cent compared to 2021 but down 51.9 per cent when compared to 2020.