Newport World Resorts GGR up 90.3% in 2022

The company benefited from the easing of travel restrictions in The Philippines.

Newport World Resorts has posted gross gaming revenue of PHP31.83bn (US$568.4m) for the year.

The Philippines.- Travellers International Hotel Group, the company that operates the Newport World Resorts casino complex (formerly Resorts World Manila) has reported casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) of PHP31.83bn (US$568.4m) for the year 2022. That’s a rise of 90.3 per cent compared to 2021 but down 51.9 per cent when compared to 2020.

Net gaming revenue increased by 109 per cent to PHP21.6bn (US$385.68m). The 455 tables, 2,223 slot machines and 100 EMGs at Newport World contributed 11.8 per cent of Travellers subsidiary Alliance Global Group’s total revenues.

Revenues from non-gaming activities at the venue rose 86 per cent a year to PHP5.3bn (US$94.63m), driven by higher average room rates, corporate events and MICE activities. Hotel occupancy averaged 66 per cent.

Travellers stated it ‘performed remarkably stronger in all quarters of the year as it benefited from the easing of travel restrictions and is now operating at full capacity.