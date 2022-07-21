Resorts World Manila rebrands as Newport World Resorts

Resorts World Manila in Parañaque City has been rebranded as Newport World Resorts.

The Philippines.- Resorts World Manila has announced that its name has changed to Newport World Resorts (NWR). According to a press release, the name change reflects the brand’s shift in perspective, intending to present itself as the most innovative, dynamic and integrated casino, hotel and entertainment complex in the country.

NWR has a casino, bars and lounges with nightly live entertainment, the HOUSE MANILA club, NEWPORT shopping centre with international luxury brands, Newport Cinemas and the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT). The integrated resort has over 50 restaurants offering a variety of local and international food.

In June, Alliance Global, one of the partners in NWR, announced plans to expand its leisure and entertainment offerings following an improvement in gross gaming revenue amid an easing of Covid-19 countermeasures.

For the first quarter of the year, the company reported gross gaming revenue was up 43 per cent to PHP6.5bn (US$124.4m) when compared to last year. Core revenues grew 29 per cent year-on-year to PHP4.8bn.