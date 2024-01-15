New South Wales Greens MP calls for more action on problem gambling

The Minns Labor Government took a series of measures to tackle gambling-related issues in NSW.

Greens MP Cate Faehrmann believes the government should take further steps to combat problem gambling, including changing the opening hours of venues with poker machines.

Australia.- As New South Wales gears up for a cashless gaming trial, Greens MP Cate Faehrmann calls for increased efforts to combat problem gambling.

The Minns Labor Government, in office since last March, has taken a series of measures to tackle gambling-related issues in New South Wales. These include a ban on political donations from gaming-involved clubs.

The state government also took steps to reduce the feed-in limit for new gaming machines to AU$500, ban external signage promoting gaming and reduce the number of machines.

Authorities also pledged AU$100m (US$64.2m) to tackle gambling harm. However, Faehrmann suggests additional actions, proposing changes to the opening hours of venues housing poker machines.

In line with NSW legislation, gaming machines in pubs and clubs are prohibited from operating between 4 am and 10 am. Faehrmann advocates for a potential law requiring poker machines to shut down at midnight and not reopen until 10 am or noon.

According to ABC, she also recommends exploring new rules to decrease the overall number of poker machines in the state.

See also: NSW to expand cashless gaming trial

Minister for Gaming & Racing, David Harris, acknowledges the complexity of addressing gambling harm, stating that the government is implementing a variety of reforms. While committed to gambling reform, Harris highlights the absence of a one-size-fits-all solution.