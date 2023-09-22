NSW allocates US$64.2m to tackle gambling harm

The NSW government has introduced a number of measures related to the gambling industry.

Australia.- The New South Wales government has pledged AU$100m (US$64.2m) to tackle gambling harm.

From the upcoming 2024-25 fiscal year, initiatives aimed at minimising gambling harm will receive an annual allocation of AU$21.7m for a three-year duration. These initiatives will be selected by the newly established gambling reform panel. Meanwhile, AU$10m of the funding will go to the Responsible Gambling Fund, overseen by the Office of Responsible Gambling.

AU$6.4m will be directed towards the enhancement of self-exclusion programmes and the introduction of third-party exclusions in pubs and clubs. The remaining AU$3.4m will fund the forthcoming cashless gaming trial in the state.

The Minns Labor Government, in office since March, has taken a series of measures to tackle gambling-related issues in New South Wales. These include a ban on political donations from gaming-involved clubs. The state government has taken steps to reduce the feed-in limit for new gaming machines to AU$500, ban external signage promoting gaming and reduce the number of machines.