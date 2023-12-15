NSW to expand cashless gaming trial

The cashless gaming trial is being overseen by the Independent Panel on Gaming Reform.

The trial will be expanded to 4,500 machines at 28 venues

Australia.- The New South Wales (NSW) government’s Independent Panel on Gaming Reform has agreed to a larger and broader cashless gaming trial starting in Q1 2024 as part of its gambling reforms. The expanded trial covers approximately 4,500 machines across 28 clubs and hotels in 24 metropolitan and regional local government areas.

Venues of varying sizes have been endorsed for the trial. To participate in the trial, venues must adhere to minimum requirements, including harm minimisation, anti-money laundering, data security, and privacy protections. Conditional approval has been granted to five technology providers, contingent on meeting essential cybersecurity requirements. So far over 250 machines have been tested at Wests Newcastle and Club York.

The initiative is under the oversight of the Independent Panel on Gaming Reform established by the NSW government in July.

Minister for Gaming & Racing, David Harris, said: “This trial is bigger, broader and delivers nine times more machines than we committed to during the election campaign. The Independent Panel has lit the next step in our reform agenda. I want to thank Mr Foggo and the Panel for their ongoing work coming together to build consensus.

“The strong interest in participating in the cashless gaming trial proves just how serious clubs and hotels are about working with the Government to reduce gambling harm and money laundering associated with electronic gaming machines. The industry is clearly behind us as we undergo these landmark gaming reforms as part of our commitment to addressing money laundering and gambling harm in NSW.”

Panel chair Michael Foggo added: “The independent panel – which comprises key industry, law enforcement, community, and harm minimisation representatives – has been buoyed by the large number of applications it received for the trial.

“This demonstrates the depth of genuine support this trial has in the industry and its commitment to addressing gambling harm and money laundering. We look forward to working with the trial participants in the coming months and monitoring and gaining insights from this important project.”