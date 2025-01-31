New ATM rules in New South Wales see 87% compliance

L&GNSW inspectors conducted over 200 compliance inspections in January.

Australia.- The New South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW), has reported 87 per cent compliance with new laws on the placement of ATMs and EFTPOS machines in gaming venues. It said inspectors conducted over 200 compliance inspections in January to ensure that venues were adhering to new requirements.

According to the regulator, some venues had attempted compliance but did not meet the new requirements because an ATM was moved but was still within five meters of a gaming entrance due to miscalculation of where the entrance begins. It said some venue owners were measuring the distance as a line to walk instead of as a circle.

In some cases, new partitions had been installed but did not fully block the view of a gaming entry, area, or machine. Finally, the regulator noted cases where ATM providers had been contacted but venues had not scheduled a service for relocation.

ATMS or EFTPOS terminals must be positioned at least five metres from the entrance to any area where gaming machines are located and must not be visible from gaming rooms. The new rules were introduced on January 1, with a one-month grace period to comply. From Saturday, February 1, the regulator will take a zero-tolerance approach, with venues liable for fines, statutory directions and/or prosecution if they breach the rules.

David Harris, minister for gaming and racing, had previously said: “The Minns Labor Government is committed to reforms to reduce gambling harm in clubs and hotels and we have achieved more in 22 months of office than the Liberal Coalition did in 12 years.

“All pubs and clubs in NSW with gaming machines must comply with gambling harm minimisation requirements and do the right thing by their patrons. “It’s pleasing to hear the majority of venues inspected have complied with the new rules regarding placement of cash dispensing machines. “I urge any licensees still to make the necessary changes to do so as quickly as possible or they can expect a strong enforcement response.”

