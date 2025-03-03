Macau GGR rises in February

Gross gaming revenue amounted to MOP19.74bn (US$2.46bn).

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for February was MOP19.74bn (US$2.46bn). That’s an increase of 6.8 per cent in year-on-year terms and a rise of 8.2 per cent sequentially. GGR was 77.8 per cent of February 2019’s level.

The figure was boosted by the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday, which took place from January 28 to February 4. GGR averaged MOP780m (US$97.3m) per day over the holiday period for an aggregate of MOP6.24bn. According to Seaport Research Partners, the figure was down 1 per cent compared to CNY 2024 and 8 per cent compared to 2019.

Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first two months of 2024 was MOP38bn, up 0.5 per cent from the prior-year period. Macau’s GGR for 2024 was MOP226.78bn (US$28.39bn), up 23.8 per cent year-on-year but down 22.45 per cent compared to 2019 levels (MOP292.45bn). The result surpassed the Macau government’s expectations.

Macau hotel occupancy rate reaches 94.7% in January

The Macau Hotel Association has reported that the average occupancy rate at hotels in Macau rose by 3.7 percentage points in year-on-year terms to 94.7 per cent in January. The occupancy rate for 5-star hotels was up 4.5 per cent while room rates declined by 2.3 per cent year-on-year to MOP1,550 (US$194). The room rate of 4-star hotels was up 13.2 per cent to MOP1,215.3 and the room rate for 3-star hotels was up 12.1 per cent to MOP 1,032.6.

Some 3.64 million people visited Macau in January. The figure was up 27.4 per cent in year-on-year terms. Same-day visitors rose by 45.6 per cent year-on-year and overnight visitors by 7.9 per cent. The average length of stay shortened by 0.2 of a day year-on-year to 1 day due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors. The duration of stay for same-day visitors rose by 0.1 to 0.3 of a day while that for overnight visitors remained unchanged at 2.2 days.