Victorian Amateur Turf Club fined for breaching gambling regulations

The club allowed a minor to enter the gambling area at the Peninsula Club.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has announced that the Victorian Amateur Turf Club, the owner of the Peninsula Club in Dromana, has been fined for two breaches of the Gambling Regulation Act 2003.

The Magistrates’ Court of Victoria imposed a fine of AU$7,000 (US$4,356) after a minor was able to enter poker machine areas and use the machines. It was also ordered to pay the VGCCC costs of AU$3,500 (US$2,178). No conviction was recorded against the venue.

On June 10, 2023, a child entered the gambling section of the Peninsula Club on two occasions and was able to operate the poker machines. During the second visit, the child used a machine for approximately five minutes before the staff intervened.

VGCCC CEO Annette Kimmitt AM said: “This is a warning to every venue. The onus is on you to ensure that children cannot and do not enter the gambling area or participate in any gambling activity, even if they’re with an adult. Equally, staff must be adequately trained and present in the gambling area to supervise while machines are in use.

“Research tells us that people who begin gambling at a young age are at greater risk of developing gambling problems as an adult. The rules exist to protect children from exposure to, and harm from, gambling.”

The venue was praised for self-reporting the incident and was given credit for its lack of previous violations and the proactive measures taken to prevent future occurrences.

There have been other prosecutions this year for minors entering gaming venues. Correct Bet Pty, the operator of the Coburg TAB outlet, was fined AU$3,000 for allowing a minor to gamble. The Supreme Edinburgh, trading as the Duke of Edinburgh in Brunswick, was fined AU$2,500 after pleading guilty to three counts of breaching the Gambling Regulation Act.