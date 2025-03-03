Philippine senator calls for review of inland online gaming licences

Senate president Francis G. Escudero has called for a cost-benefit analysis of PIGO licences.

The Philippines.- Senate president Francis G. Escudero has called for a cost-benefit analysis to ascertain whether licences granted to Philippine Inland Gaming Operators (PIGOs) should continue. He suggested that the online gaming operations, which are licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), may have a negative impact on many Filipinos.

During a press conference held on Friday (February 28), Escudero said PIGOs had largely escaped scrutiny amid the controversies surrounding offshore gaming operators, which were banned at the start of the year. He says that’s despite them offering similar online gaming services primarily to local clients.

Escudero said: “Offshore gaming operators involves foreigners who gamble there, and it’s foreigners who destroy families, become addicted to gambling, and lose money because of it. We prohibited that, but we allowed PIGOs—where the gamblers are Filipinos, not foreigners. Those who are running out of money are Filipinos, not foreigners, and it’s likely that the former POGOs are hiding behind PIGOs.”

He suggested that if findings indicate that PIGOs are detrimental to Filipinos, particularly to those with limited financial resources, the government should contemplate a ban.

He asked: “Can we obtain the data from PAGCOR? Can we get the data from any relevant government agency, including the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR)? How much are we actually getting here? And like the questions we ask in relations with offshore gaming operators, is it worth it?”

Escudero added: “I know that PAGCOR earns a significant amount of money from this. It’s a major source of revenue and income for the government. However, if they are indeed turning their backs on the substantial revenue and income from offshore gaming operators, then there’s no reason they can’t also turn away from the large income from PIGO, especially if it is genuinely harming our fellow citizens, which I believe it is.”