Marina Bay Sands clears commitments linked to prevous credit facility

The company said all outstanding amounts have been discharged in full.

Singapore.- Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) has announced that its subsidiary, Marina Bay Sands (MBS), has settled all outstanding amounts related to a previous financing facility. The move follows an agreement for a new loan of SG$12bn (US$8.96bn), the largest in Singapore’s history.

In a statement, LVS said: “MBS prepaid all outstanding facility a loans and facility d loans; repaid all ancillary outstandings; reduced the available facility for each facility to zero; and cancelled the whole of the ancillary commitment of each ancillary lender under the facility agreement, originally dated June 25, 2012, between MBS, the lenders party thereto and DBS, as agent for the finance parties and security trustee for the secured parties.

“Accordingly, all outstanding amounts under the finance documents have been discharged in full, and no commitment of any lender under the existing facility agreement is in force.”

The new credit facility agreement includes a SG$3.75bn (US$2.81bn) term loan, a SG$750m (US$560m) revolving credit facility and a SG$7.5bn (US$5.6bn) term loan facility to partially refinance an SG$4bn (US$3bn) facility from 2019 and fund the development of the second phase of the MBS integrated resort, which has seen projected costs rise from an original estimate of US$3.4bn in 2019 to US$8bn.

On February 11, LVS announced in its annual report that the MBS expansion would be completed by June 2030 with an anticipated opening date in January 2031.

A panoramic view of Marina Bay Sands.

MBS to hold two-day career fair

MBS will hold a recruitment fair on March 9 and 10 as it seeks to fill over 1,200 full-time, part-time and internship positions in 25 departments. Roles include butlers, call centre executives, engagement ambassadors, F&B specialists, housekeeping attendants, limousine drivers and technicians. The walk-in event will take place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level 1, Hall B.

The company said this will be the resort’s largest career fair of 2025. A new recruitment campaign titled “We Take You Above Beyond” aligns with a recently launched brand service culture programme. An event last year attracted over 3,400 attendees, with thousands of interviews conducted on the spot.

The management consulting firm Talent Plus will conduct a self-discovery workshop for jobseekers. This aims to help them discover their strengths and to choose a career path to pursue. A photo booth will also be available for job seekers to take photos for their resumes.

