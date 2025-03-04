Court dismisses petition to reinstate casino law in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Casinos Act was repealed in 2023.

India.- The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition by Dyutbhumi Hotels & Resorts that sought to reenact the Maharashtra Casinos Act, 1976, which was repealed in 2023. Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna said the petitioner could not claim any legal right to maintain its petition and that setting aside the Repeal Act of 2023 would not restore the original legislation as its repeal had already taken effect.

The court noted that the law in question had never been enacted and that therefore, the grounds for declaring a law unconstitutional or illegal did not apply.

Indian NPO calls for ban on online gambling in Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF), a coalition of non-profit advocacy organisations based in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, has issued a statement calling for the immediate ban on online gambling platforms in the region. It says a rise in online gambling has left many young people in financial distress.

Abdul Qayoom Wani, chairman of the JKCSF, said: “Online gambling is not just an individual problem; it is a societal crisis that demands urgent action. We appeal to the government to ban these platforms and save our youth from this destructive path.”