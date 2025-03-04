Queensland launches major review of racing industry

The government said the review will aim to ensure a sustainable industry across all three racing codes.

Australia.- The government of Queensland has initiated a review of its racing industry by publishing a discussion paper that invites feedback from all stakeholders. The government says the review will be the most significant examination of the Queensland racing sector in over 25 years and will focus on ensuring the long-term sustainability of thoroughbred, harness, and greyhound racing in the state.

The review is expected to focus on integrity and to recommend updates to infrastructure to meet modern standards. It also aims to promote collaboration among stakeholders to ensure each racing code can thrive while maintaining high standards of animal welfare.

Matthew McGrath has been appointed to chair the Queensland Racing Review. He is the former chairman of the Australian Turf Club and a current board member of the Cronulla Sharks.

McGrath said: “The Racing Review brings many elements together and will look at social, financial, and employment impacts and the welfare of those who compete on the track and vitally for the horses and greyhounds.

“The Review Team aims to be at as many racetracks as possible, meeting industry participants, punters, racegoers and the teams of people who manage and work in the Clubs. The recommendations will be pragmatic and progressive to ensure the best future for Queensland racing.”

Minister for sport and racing Tim Mander said: “We committed to a review into all aspects of racing, and this discussion paper is the first step. The racing industry is a major contributor to the state’s economy, an important employer for many hard-working Queenslanders and is at the heart of communities right across Queensland. From our biggest cities to our smallest and most remote towns, racing brings our communities together.

“We want to ensure the long-term financial stability, viability, and integrity of racing in the state. I encourage all stakeholders and participants to have their say and play an active role in this process to ensure a prosperous future for the industry, for the participants, for the employees and volunteers and for the communities right across the state who simply love racing.”

The discussion paper for the Racing review will remain open for public input until March 30.