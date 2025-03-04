Japan to consider blocking access to online casinos

The move comes after the number of people using online casinos reached a new high.

Japan.- The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is reportedly considering blocking access to online casinos. According to local media, the head of the ministry’s telecommunications division said the government plans to set up a forum to discuss the issue and make a decision “as soon as possible.” The forum would include discussions on technical issues and costs.

The move comes after Japan’s National Police Agency (NPA) reported that the number of people using online casinos reached 279 in 2024. In a preliminary investigation, police identified 162 players and 117 dealers. These numbers are the highest since 2018, when police began keeping records. Some 80 per cent of the identified gamblers (227) used their smartphones to access virtual casinos instead of visiting illegal places that offer computer access.

Online casinos are not regulated in Japan, and the real number of users is likely to be much higher, with some estimates suggesting around 3 million people gamble online, according to Kyodo News. A land-based casino is in development Osaka and horse racing betting is allowed, but online gambling is illegal and can be punished with fines of up to JNY500,000 (US$3,282) and prison sentences of up to three years.

Tomakomai’s new mayor revives plans for casino in Hokkaido

Suguru Kanazawa, the newly elected mayor of Tomakomai in Hokkaido prefecture, has announced plans to revive the city’s bid to host an integrated resort (IR) with a casino. He made the comments during a policy address at the start of the Tomakomai City Council’s regular session.

Kanazawa said the city was restructuring its IR promotion initiatives and working with the central government and Hokkaido Prefecture to attract private investment to the area around New Chitose Airport.

In November 2019, Hokkaido chose not to participate in Japan’s initial IR application phase, mainly due to environmental concerns. However, authorities in Tomakomai remained interested in the possibility of hosting a resort.

The only IR project approved in Japan for now is MGM Osaka on Yumeshima island. The development of the IR is a joint venture between the Orix Group, MGM Resorts International and several smaller-scale Japanese investors. Construction for Phase I of the complex is set to begin at the end of April and an opening is expected in autumn 2030.