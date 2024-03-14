Myanmar repatriates 800 Chinese nationals for illegal online gambling

The repatriation follows collaboration between Chinese, Thai, and Myanmar law enforcement.

Myanmar.- The Ministry of Public Security has reported that over 800 Chinese nationals implicated in online gambling and telecom fraud have been returned to China from Myanmar. The repatriation follows collaboration between Chinese, Thai, and Myanmar law enforcement spanning over a year.

Authorities emphasized the need for heightened international cooperation in law enforcement to tackle such transnational crimes.

In February, military police arrested 689 people in a raid on a suspected gambling operation in Tachileik, a town located on the Thai-Myanmar border. During the operation, conducted in collaboration with Thai authorities, 400 computers, 270 smartphones, 170 motorbikes and 10 cars were seized.

