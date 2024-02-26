Myanmar: 689 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

Police raided a venue in Tachileik in cooperation with Thai authorities.

Myanmar.- Military police have arrested 689 people in a raid on a suspected gambling operation in Tachileik, a town located on the Thai-Myanmar border. According to reports from local media outlets, the raid targeted a compound near or at the 1G1-7 Hotel, resulting in the arrest of 540 local people, 148 Thai nationals and one Chinese suspect.

During the operation, conducted in collaboration with Thai authorities, 400 computers, 270 smartphones, 170 motorbikes and 10 cars were seized.

According to Asia Gaming Brief, over 500 Thai nationals were repatriated following raids on suspected scam centres in the same state last year. Among them, 174 were identified as victims of trafficking and forced labour.

See also: Thai deputy PM calls for online gambling legalisation