MGM targets Korean tourists in Macau promotional roadshow

MGM participated in the Experience Macao Roadshow in Korea.

Macau.- MGM is taking part in the Experience Macao Roadshow in Korea and the Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The events, taking place from May 30 to June 2 at the Shinsegae Department Store in Gangnam, Seoul, aim to showcase Macau’s entertainment options and highlight its appeal as a “City of Performing Arts.”

South Korea is the largest outbound non-China market for Macau. At the roadshow, MGM is presenting a variety of cultural and entertainment offerings, including the residency show MGM 2049 and Into the World of Wuxia Legends Jin Yong Wuxia Drama Costumes and Weapons Exhibition. MGM is also showcasing its dining options.

MGM’s booth features a capsule lucky draw machine with the company’s Golden Lion emblem. MGM’s mascot, Leo, is also present. The roadshow follows similar events in Japan, Singapore and Indonesia and will feature booths from Macau’s six gaming operators.