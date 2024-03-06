MGTO targets Japanese tourists with Tokyo roadshow

Macao Government Tourism Office representatives will hold a three-day roadshow.

Macau.- MGTO representatives will take part in a promotional roadshow in Tokyo on Friday. The three-day tour, from March 8 to 10, will see the participation of industry stakeholders, including casino operators.

In 2019, Macau received nearly 300,000 Japanese tourists, making Japan its third-largest international market. Since January this year, daily flights between Macau and Tokyo and Osaka have resumed. The MGTO aims to offer discounted tickets with Japanese airlines.

Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has said that Macau expects to attract 33 million visitors this year. MGTO representatives have recently promoted Macau in Lisbon and Jakarta.