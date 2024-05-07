Macau promotional roadshow hits Jakarta this week

There are booths from Air Macau and the city’s six gaming operators.

Macau.- The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will begin a four-day roadshow in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday (May 9). It follows similar events in Japan and Singapore. The Experience Macau roadshow will feature booths from the city’s six gaming operators. Air Macau and nine Indonesian travel agencies will offer special deals on various products.

On Wednesday, the MGTO will host the Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart, which will encourage collaboration among tourism businesses from Macau and Indonesia.

Direct flights between Macau and Jakarta launched in November 2023. Indonesia ranked seventh among Macau’s inbound markets fourth among non-China markets from January to March this year. Roadshows will be held in Seoul, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in the following weeks.

See also: Macau received nearly 9m visitors in Q1