Macau promotional roadshow heads to Singapore

Macau will hold a roadshow at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Macau.- A Macau Week roadshow will be held in Singapore from April 25 to 28 to promote Macau as a tourism destination. The event at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre follows a recent roadshow in Japan.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is organising the event. Macau’s six gaming concessionaires and Air Macau will participate alongside travel agencies and businesses promoting Macau-related products.

Singapore ranks 8th as an inbound destination for Macau. In the first quarter of 2024, it contributed 25,623 visitors. Roadshows will be held in Jakarta, Seoul, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur from May.

