Macau promotional roadshow heads to Seoul

A four-day roadshow will start tomorrow.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will hold a four-day roadshow in South Korea at the Shinsegae Department Store in Gangnam, Seoul, from tomorrow (Wednesday May 29). The objective is to promote Macau’s tourism offerings.

The Shinsegae Department Store was chosen because it is the largest department store in South Korea and the third largest in the world with more than 800,000 daily visitors. South Korea is Macau’s largest non-China market. As of May 21, the number of South Korean visitors stood at 192,095, accounting for 93.9 per cent of non-Chinese visitors so far this year and up 52 per cent increase compared to the same period before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MGTO plans to work with Kakao Pay, a mobile payment service in South Korea, and Good Choice, the country’s largest online travel agency, to promote the purchase of Macau tourism products. There are currently four airlines operating flights to and from Seoul, with seven to 14 flights per week.

The roadshow follows similar events in Japan, Singapore and Indonesia and will feature booths from Macau’s six gaming operators.