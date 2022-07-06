MGM plans to open new hotel in Shanghai

The company has plans to open more hotels in other mainland cities.

China.- Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, a joint venture between China’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and US casino operator MGM Resorts International, has announced plans to open a new hotel on Shanghai’s west coast.

The MGM Shanghai West Bund will feature 161 guest rooms and 58 suites, an Italian restaurant, a Chinese restaurant serving a range of Diaoyutai cuisine and a rooftop bar with live music. The hotel’s spa will also be one of the largest in Shanghai, inspired by the Tria Spa concepts at MGM Cotai and MGM Macau, which received five stars in the 2022 Forbes Travel Guide.

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and president of MGM Resorts International, said: “We’re honoured that the MGM brand and our China joint venture, Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, were selected by West Bund Group to operate this premium property in such an iconic zone. I admire the Group’s vision to develop the largest art zone in Asia and ultimately to help the city transform into an internationally celebrated capital of culture and arts.”

Fred Zhou, president and director of Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, added: “This is our first MGM city hotel to be opened in mainland China and our second time to hit the market in one of the most cosmopolitan cities in all of China. This pivotal signing highlights our commitment to expand our portfolio and we are confident that MGM Shanghai West Bund will be the most energetic art and entertainment destination in the city.”

The company expects to open more hotels in other mainland cities in order to expand its footprint across China.

MGM China renews branding agreement with MGM Resorts International

MGM China has announced that it has extended its branding agreement with MGM Resorts International. The agreement was due to expire with the casino licence on June 26.

Under the agreement, MGM China will pay MGM Branding a monthly royalty based on 1.75 per cent of the company’s consolidated monthly revenue. This is in exchange for MGM China’s use of certain trademarks owned by MGM Resorts International and its affiliates.