MGM China employees visit National Security Education Exhibition

The company aims to reinforce the team’s grasp of national security.

Macau.- MGM China sent 300 management and team members to the National Security Education Exhibition, a collaborative effort between the Macao SAR Government and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR.

Led by senior executives Kenneth Feng, Hubert Wang, and Wendy Yu, the team embarked on a guided tour of the exhibition, which had the theme “Innovative Leadership: Ten Years of the Holistic Approach to National Security.”

Sio Wai Ng, director of technology architecture, said: “After visiting the exhibition, I have gained a deep understanding of how closely cybersecurity, and even national security, is linked to our everyday lives. It has reinforced my belief that each one of us has a responsibility and a role to play in maintaining national security. Our actions, regardless of their scale, can all contribute to our national security.”