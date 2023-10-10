MGM China added to Hang Seng sustainability index

MGM China Holdings has been added for its “outstanding performance” in environmental, social, and governance practices.

Macau.- MGM China Holdings has announced its inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (HSSUSB). The company has been recognised for its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

The HSSUSB serves as a benchmark for assessing sustainability investments, selecting the top 20 per cent of companies with the highest ESG scores. MGM China joins 517 companies on the index and is the sole Macau-based company for the 2023 to 2024 period.

Company chairman and executive director Pansy Ho stated: “We are committed to build for the future. Our vision to ‘Create a Better Tomorrow Today’ is always at the forefront of our efforts to create a sustainable MGM China.

“With the continuous enhancement of our sustainability framework and strategic pillars, we are determined to strengthen our sustainability governance, guiding us in operating our business and working with our stakeholders to benefit the people and environment in Macau as well as the Greater Bay Area.”

The casino operator won an award won a Grand Title for marketing and a Gold Award in the Heritage category at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart 2023 in New Delhi.

