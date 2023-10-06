Macau casino operators win PATA awards

Four casino operators won gold awards at the Pacific Asia Travel Association Travel Mart 2023.

Macau.- Four Macau casino operators won a total of five awards at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart 2023 in New Delhi, India. MGM China Holdings won a Grand Title for marketing and a Gold Award in the Heritage category for ads featuring Chinese lion dances.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment attained a Gold Award in the Marketing – Hospitality category for its Melco Style x B. Duck @ Studio City campaign. Galaxy Entertainment Group received a Gold Award for its Climate Change Initiative. Sands China earned a Gold Award in the Human Capital Development Initiative category for its Sands Retail Academy.

The 2023 PATA Travel Mart, held from October 4 to 6, drew over 1,000 delegates from 46 countries and regions.