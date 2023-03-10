Meghalaya will go ahead with repeal of Regulation of Gaming Act

The state of Meghalaya had been deemed the most gambling-friendly state in India.

The act allowed regulated casinos in the state.

India.- Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma has announced has announced on Twitter that the state government will present a bill to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act (MRGA), 2021, during the Assembly budget session.

The controversial law permitted regulated casinos in a move intended to boost tourism, but opposition from church leaders, civil society and political parties, including alliance partner the BJP led to the government promulgating an ordinance to repeal the act in November.

The Act had led the state of Meghalaya to be described as the most gambling-friendly state in India in the UK Indian Business Council (UKIBC) Gaming Industry Index. The study measured each state’s attitude to gambling based on seven verticals (lottery, horse racing, sports betting, poker, rummy, casino and fantasy sports). Meghalaya scored 92.85 on a scale of 0 to 100, 100 being fully legal.