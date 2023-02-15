Megapari to attend SPiCE India 2023

The fourth edition of SPiCE India will be held at the Goa Marriott Resort & Spa in India from 1 – 3 March 2023.

Megapari will showcase its products and services to the Indian market at the Spice India exhibition.

Press release.- Megapari is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Spice India Exhibition.

The event takes place from March 1-3, 2023, in Goa, India. This special event provides a platform for companies to network, find potential business partners, and showcase their products and services. Megapari is poised to make a splash at this exhibition.

The Indian market is vital to Megapari, as it is the company’s number 1 GEO and has seen tremendous growth in the past year.

In 2022, the number of new players from India increased by 8 times, while the number of active players increased by 12 times. Recognizing the potential of this market, Megapari has dedicated a team specifically to the Indian market and is actively seeking talented individuals to join the team.

The Spice India Exhibition offers networking opportunities and serves as a business conference, providing attendees with valuable insights and information on the latest trends and developments in the industry.

Furthermore, Spice India Awards 2023 will recognize the most significant companies in the region with the Spice India Awards 2023. Megapari is proud to be a part of this prestigious event.

In conclusion, Megapari is eager to attend the Spice India Exhibition, meet with potential business partners, network with other industry leaders, and showcase its products and services to the Indian market.

The company believes this event will provide it with valuable opportunities to grow its regional presence further and continue to serve the needs of Indian players. If you’re attending Spice India 2023, be sure to visit Megapari and see what the company has to offer!