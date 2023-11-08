Marina Bay Sands data breach affected 665,000 customers

The breach affected the data of members of the Sands LifeStyle rewards programme.

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has revealed that the personal data of 665,000 customers was compromised during a data security breach in October. The instance of “unauthorised access” took place over October 19 and 20 and primarily impacted people enrolled in the Sands LifeStyle rewards programme, according to an MBS spokesperson on Tuesday (November 7).

According to MBS, the compromised personal data included key identifiers such as names, email addresses, phone numbers and country of residence, as well as membership numbers and tiers. Local media reports say that chief operating officer Paul Town had sent an email to customers reassuring them that their personal data remained untouched and that the company “immediately took action” to resolve the issue.