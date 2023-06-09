Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | South East Asia

Malaysian man arrested for recording dealing at Singapore casino

The man arrested will face charges under the Casino Control Act.
06/09/23

Using a device to count or record cards in a casino can result in a seven-year prison sentence.

Singapore.- A 45-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested on suspicion of being part of a syndicate involved in illegal recordings at a Singapore casino. He was arrested in Malaysia after the State Courts in Singapore issued a warrant. He was handed over to Singapore on the same day.

The case is linked to an ongoing investigation initiated by the Singaporean police in December 2022. A syndicate allegedly collaborated to use a mobile phone to record card dealing during a baccarat game. In February, a 35-year-old Malaysian man was arrested for alleged card cheating at Marina Bay Sands casino as part of the same investigation.

According to The Straits Times, two other people, a 27-year-old Taiwanese man and a 35-year-old Malaysian, already face charges for their alleged involvement. As part of the investigation, law enforcement authorities seized casino chips amounting to over SG$700,000, along with cash and a mobile phone.

The 45-year-old Malaysian suspect is scheduled to appear in court today (June 9) to be charged under the Casino Control Act. The use of devices to count or record cards in a casino can be punished with up to seven years in jail, a fine of up to SG$150,000 (US$111,724), or both.

