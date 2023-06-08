Singapore: 18 investigated for alleged illegal gambling

Police have carried out raids related to various alleged offences in Singapore’s Geylang district.

Singapore.- A multi-agency enforcement operation targeting illegal activities in Singapore’s Geylang district has led to arrests for alleged illegal gambling. Police say 15 men and three women, aged between 39 and 75 were found breaching the Gambling Control Act 2022. Police seized computers and more than SG$3,400 in cash.

Under Section 20(2) of the Gambling Control Act 2022, a person who gambles in Singapore or knows a premises is an unlawful gambling venue can be fined up to SG$10,000 and imprisoned up to six months. Under Section 18(3)(a), operators can be fined up to SG$200,000 and imprisoned for up to five years.

