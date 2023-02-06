Man accused of card cheating at Marina Bay Sands Casino

The man allegedly used a phone to take video recordings of cards being dealt at the casino.

Singapore.- A 35-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested for alleged card cheating at Marina Bay Sands casino in Singapore. According to police, the man is believed to be part of a criminal syndicate and allegedly used a phone to record cards being dealt during baccarat games. The police say the recordings were discovered as part of an investigation that began in December.

Under the Casino Control Act, use of devices to count or record cards in a casino can be punished with up to seven years in jail, a fine of up to $150,000, or both. The man was arrested in Malaysia on February 3, handed over to the Singapore police on February 5. He is scheduled to appear in court today (February 6).

A week ago, a Singapore court sentenced a man named Kiegan Tan Ming Ren to 17 months in jail and a S$60,000 fine after he used winnings from an online gambling syndicate to fake contributions to the Central Fund for Forecast (CPF) for a mortgage loan.

Kiegan Tan Ming Ren, pleaded guilty in December to five counts under the Remote Gambling Act and Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act. Eight other charges were considered in the sentence.