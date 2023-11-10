Madras High Court strikes down Tamil Nadu online gaming ban

It’s the second time in less than three years that the court has struck down a ban.

India.- The Madras High Court has again deemed Tamil Nadu’s online gaming ban to be unconstitutional. It’s the second time in less than three years that the court has ruled against legislation aimed at banning online gaming.

Gaming companies including GamesKraft, Play24x7, and A23, along with the industry gaming body All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), had filed petitions against the ban, asserting that their games were skill-based.

In August 2021, the High Court ruled that the AIDMK government’s amendments to the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 were unconstitutional and violated Article 19 (1)(g) of the Constitution’s right to practice a profession, occupation or trade. A similar appeal is pending before the Supreme Court, jointly with one from the state of Karnataka.

