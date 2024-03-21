Macau visitor arrivals up 106.7% in February

Some 3.3 million people visited Macau in February.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service has reported that 3.3 million people visited Macau in February. The figure was up 106.7 per cent in year-on-year terms and up 15.1 per cent when compared to the previous month. It was 92.9 per cent of the pre-pandemic figure from 2019.

Same-day visitors (1,867,660) rose by 148.9 per cent year-on-year and overnight visitors (1,425,904) by 69.1 per cent. International visitor arrivals reached 176,192, 71.6 per cent of 2019 levels. Some 39,837 visitors came from The Philippines and 12,471 from Indonesia. The numbers from Malaysia and Thailand reached to 91.7 per cent and 92.9 per cent of 2019 levels while US visitors amounted to 9,903.

See also: Macau Government Tourism Office expects over 2m overseas visitors in 2024

Visits from mainland China were up by 143.9 per cent at 2.44 million. Of these, around 1.49m people travelled under the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS), an increase of 135.9 per cent. The director of the MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, has stated that the city expects to attract 33 million visitors this year. The MGTO plans to allocate MOP235m (US$29.2m) towards promotional campaigns and incentives targeting overseas markets.