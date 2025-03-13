Newport World Resorts appoints two new directors for international marketing

Fabian Tan Kian Wee and Alvin Teo have joined the company.

The Philippines.- Newport World Resorts has announced that it has appointed Fabian Tan Kian Wee and Alvin Teo as directors for international marketing.

According to a post on LinkedIn, Tan Kian Wee has over 20 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality sector, with expertise in “managing teams, developing international business strategies, and leading cross-functional projects”. Before his current job, he held senior key positions at Resorts World Genting in Malaysia.

Teo was vice president of VIP services and casino marketing at The Grand Ho Tram Resort, in Vietnam and held positions at Hoiana Resort & Golf and Solaire Resort & Casino, Manila. Newport World Resorts said Teo had held “instrumental roles” in the pre-opening phase and launch of several integrated resorts.

The announcement comes three months after Englebert Teh‘s designation as chief strategy officer. Teh served as the chief financial officer at MREIT, a Megaworld Corporation real estate investment trust. Megaworld is affiliated with the Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group, to which Newport World Resort operator Travellers International Hotel Group (TIHGI) also belongs.