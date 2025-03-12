Sri Lanka urged to expedite creation of casino regulatory authority

The Committee on Public Finance says a large number of online casinos operate without any taxation.

Sri Lanka.- The Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) has renewed its call for the establishment of a Casino Regulatory Authority. During a meeting in Parliament, Harsha de Silva, chairman of the CoPF, said that while taxes are imposed on land-based casinos, online gambling operates without any taxation.

de Silva stressed the need to bring online casinos under a regulatory framework and noted that the committee had been working for years to establish a Casino Regulatory Authority. It was decided that the Attorney General’s Department would be given the task of fast-tracking legislation.

Plans for a bill to create the regulator were approved in February. Meanwhile, the government proposed to raise the turnover tax on gaming from 15 per cent to 18 per cent in its 2025 budget plan. Entrance fees would rise from US$50 to US$100.

A meeting of the Committee on Public Finance chaired by Harsha de Silva

City of Dreams Sri Lanka, in the capital Colombo, opened its Phase I in October with 687 rooms alongside restaurants and entertainment venues. Phase II, with a 113-key Nuwa Hotel and gaming operations, is expected to open in the third quarter of 2025. The casino will be operated by Melco Resorts & Entertainment.