Summit Ascent announces new appointments

The company has appointed a new executive director and three independent non-executive directors.

Hong Kong.- Summit Ascent has announced the appointment of a new executive director and three independent non-executive directors to its board. Lam Hung Tuan has been appointed executive director after being appointed as an executive director of LET Group Holdings, Summit Ascent’s parent company, earlier in the week.

He is currently the chief technology officer of Suntrust Resort Holdings, a subsidiary of LET Group. Previously, he served as vice president of Information Systems and Technology (IS&T) at Hoi An South Development, an indirect subsidiary of a then joint venture from November 2021 to July 2022.

The company has also announced the appointment of three independent non-executive directors. Lau Yau Cheung will serve as chairman of the firm’s nomination committee, Li Chak Hung has been named as chairman of the group’s audit committee and Christine Ng Shin Kwan will chair the remuneration committee and the corporate governance committee.

Yau Cheung was an independent non-executive director of the company from October 31, 2018, to January 15, 2024. He was chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the audit committee, corporate governance committee and remuneration committee. He is currently the managing director of BH Capitalink Development.

Li Chak Hung was an independent non-executive director of the company from October 31, 2018, to January 15, 2024 and served as chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration committee, nomination committee and corporate governance committee. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Asiasec Properties and Alpha Professional Holdings.

Christine Ng Shin Kwan has held executive positions in various investment and securities companies. Summit Ascent also appointed Mak Sin Man as company secretary to serve as an authorised representative of the firm.

In the same filing, Summit Ascent reported that trading in the shares of the company will remain suspended until it has met all resumption guidance. Trading was suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last February following the resignation of the majority of the company’s board of directors in protest at the company’s intention to sell its shares in Tigre de Cristal.