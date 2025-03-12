Cabinet debate on Thai casino bill put back

Prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is waiting for the public hearing to conclude.

Thailand.- An expected cabinet debate on Thailand’s proposed casino legislation has been put back to await the conclusion of a public hearing on Friday (March 14). Speaking at his weekly press conference, Prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasised the importance of waiting to receive public opinion, stressing that the bill must not be rushed into law.

This move comes after protest groups camped outside Government House to protest against the bill, which would allow entertainment complexes with casinos. A survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) found the majority of Thais to be opposed to casinos.

This week, deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat announced that the bill would finally include a requirement for Thai nationals to have at least THB50m (US$1.5m) in fixed deposits for six months to be able to enter casinos. The government reversed its decision to drop the requirement after its legal advisory body suggested the amendment should be included. Parliament will be able to decide whether to approve it or not.

Amornvivat said that he is against the measure since it would exclude most citizens. He said there are only about 10,000 bank accounts in Thailand with deposits exceeding THB50m, which leaves over 70 million people unable to enter casinos. Amornvivat has proposed that Thais wanting to access a casino should be required to pay a fee of THB5,000 (US$150) and show proof of paid income tax for three consecutive years.

The legislation proposes 30-year casino licences with the option for a 10-year renewal. Complexes would be located in designated areas and operated by companies registered in Thailand with a minimum paid-up capital of THB10bn (US$283m). A policy panel led by the prime minister and a regulatory agency would oversee the industry.