Philippine authorities file new charges against Alice Guo

The former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, is accused of falsifying public documents when she purchased three properties.

The Philippines.- The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) have filed a joint complaint against Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, for falsification of public documents. They say she claimed to be a Filipino when she purchased three properties in Pangasinan.

In an interview with reporters, NBI spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin said: “In the acquisition of these properties, Alice Guo claimed to be Alice Guo and that she is a Filipino citizen when, in fact, we were able to establish, that she is not Alice Guo. She is Guo Hua Ping, and she is not a Filipino citizen and she is a Chinese citizen on the three deeds of sale.”

According to Lavin, the properties were used by Guo and associates for offshore gaming operations.

Guo and her co-accused are also facing human trafficking charges following a raid carried out last June on an offshore gaming operator hub in Bamban, where 800 workers, both Filipino and foreign, were rescued.

Lavin said that the NBI and the PAOCC have also filed a complaint with the Department of Justice (DOJ) against 38 people. This includes seven officers from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). They are accused of violating the Anti-Trafficking Act (RA 9208) in relation to illegal activities at Zun Yuan Technology Center, an offshore gaming operator in Bamban. Lavin said they were charged for ignoring scams at the offshore gaming hub and for not acting on the suffering of employees who were exploited.