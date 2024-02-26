Macau visitor arrivals up 104.7% in January

Nearly 2.86 million people visited Macau in January.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service has reported that 2.86 million people visited Macau in January. The figure was up 104.7 per cent in year-on-year terms but down 2.8 per cent when compared to the previous month. Visitor arrivals reached 83.5 per cent of those in the same month of 2019, before Covid-19.

Overnight visitors (1.38 million) rose by 48.3 per cent year-on-year. The average length of stay decreased by 0.4 days to 2.2 days. Visits from mainland China were up by 107.3 per cent at 2.06 million. Of these, around 1.12 million people travelled under the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS), an increase of 57.8 per cent.

Visitors from Hong Kong were up 53 per cent (546,277) year-on-year and up 102.3 per cent when compared to 2019. The number of international visitors, excluding those from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, reached 199,278. This represents about 66.4 per cent of the figure recorded in the same month of 2019.

The director of Macau’s Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, has said that the city expects to attract 33 million visitors this year.