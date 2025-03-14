Frederico Caputi, Altenar: “SiGMA Americas presents a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our presence in the Latin American market”

The company’s LatAm sales manager reflects on the upcoming event and how it will help Altenar to keep expanding in the region.

Exclusive interview.- The countdown to the start of a new edition of SiGMA Americas has begun. Weeks before the meeting begins, Frederico Caputi, LatAm sales manager at Altenar, sat down with Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s expectations ahead of the event, Altenar’s expansion plans in the region and the main goals that they are pursuing this year.

Altenar is heading to SiGMA Americas. What are your plans for this event?

Altenar is excited to be heading to SiGMA Americas, as it presents a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our presence in the Latin American market. Our focus at the event will be on connecting with operators looking for a high-performance sportsbook solution, showcasing our latest innovations, and discussing how our technology can drive growth for both established brands and new entrants in the region.

We’ll be engaging in strategic conversations around the evolving regulatory landscape, local market trends, and the increasing demand for customisable, data-driven sports betting solutions. Additionally, we’re looking forward to meeting with both existing and potential partners to explore tailored solutions that align with their business goals.

With our proven track record in LatAm and recent advancements in our platform, Altenar is in a strong position to support operators in navigating this dynamic market. We’re eager to share our expertise and explore new opportunities at SiGMA Americas!

Will there be an emphasis on any particular product at SiGMA Americas?

We have a range of innovative products which are well suited to the needs of Latam operators, so the emphasis is on how they can be used together to elevate the betting experience and increase revenue. Our sports coverage continues to improve, and we’ve recently enhanced our offering for esports and virtuals, while we also have exciting new functionalities such as bet cards, which allow operators to not only have exclusive content but also allow influencers to share a bet card to bet on directly.

Football is the big passion in Brazil, so we will also emphasise how our marketing tools can be used to cater to this. Bet Boosts can ensure the best odds are on offer for the matches and competitions which matter most to users. Other features, such as Bore Draw and Early Payout, are also designed with football fans in mind, while our Rewards System product encourages player loyalty, and Betslip Boost can add extra excitement.

What do you think will be the main topics of discussion in the Latin American market this year?

The changing regulations across the continent are always a big focus, but in terms of the products, one of the main topics is the need to provide more personalised betting options.

Products such as our fast markets widget will meet the growing demand for instant gratification when it comes to betting – more and more players want a quick thrill, so we aim to provide the chance to place quick bets on an extensive range of markets. This is helped by our integration of data feeds from leading providers.

The use of intelligence services is also growing, and our in-house solution leverages the data produced by our sportsbook. Operators can use this data in new ways such as producing personalised content, performing automated user segmentation and creating audience groups. Analysis of player behaviour can be used to recommend personalised experiences and content that aligns with the player’s interests and improves retention rates.

Increased use of player data can also help operators meet key business objectives and boost risk detection, which helps to protect the operator’s financial interests and encourage responsible gambling.

What specific advantages do you expect Altenar’s new São Paulo office to bring to your operations in Brazil?

Opening the São Paulo office is a strategic step for Altenar as it allows us to better serve our partners and streamline operations within Brazil’s thriving market. This local presence not only enhances our customer support capabilities but also significantly boosts our responsiveness to market needs and regulatory changes. It’s an exciting development that aligns perfectly with our commitment to growth and excellence in Latin America.

How does Altenar plan to expand its client base in Latin America, building on the success of the Uruguay office?

Altenar is always exploring opportunities to expand and strengthen our presence across Latin America. We constantly evaluate the regulatory landscape and market potential in each country to identify the best growth opportunities. We’re keeping a close eye on markets where regulations appear likely shortly, such as Chile and Ecuador. We’re also focused on deepening our relationships in existing markets where we already have a footprint. Latin America is a dynamic region, and we’re committed to providing our cutting-edge sportsbook platform to operators throughout the continent.

What are the key goals for Altenar’s operations in LatAm over the next 12 months?

One of the main aims is to ensure our products and content remain tailored to the needs of the audience in each market, as each one is unique. Simply replicating the same offerings across each Latam market will not work. There are many parts of a sportsbook which can be adapted to focus on a specific audience, from the language used to the events covered and the payment options available. Altenar’s experience in regulated markets around the world means we have the knowledge and expertise needed to adapt our sportsbook solution to local requirements.

We also want to continue working closely with our existing clients and maximise their profitability by supporting them with the right risk management and trading strategies. Operators need reliable risk management tools that can adapt to local betting behaviours, ensuring margins are protected while still offering attractive odds. Altenar provides customisable trading solutions, leveraging real-time data analysis to detect betting patterns, identify sharp players, and manage exposure efficiently. Our risk management tools help operators reduce liabilities while keeping odds competitive, ensuring a sustainable and profitable sportsbook operation.