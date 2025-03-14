Over 3 million people in Japan engaged in online gambling, survey finds

About JPY1.24tn (US$8.4bn) is reportedly wagered annually on online gambling sites.

Japan.- A survey conducted by Japan’s National Police Agency (NPA) has found that 3.37 million people in the country have gambled at online casinos, spending around JPY1.24tn (US$8.4bn) annually.

Conducted between last July and January, the survey involved 27,145 participants aged 15 to 79. According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, the research found that 3.5 per cent of respondents (or 3.37 million people nationwide) had gambled at online casinos, and that an estimated 1.97 million continued to gamble online illegally.

Some 75.2 per cent of users who accessed free online casino sites on their smartphones later played paid versions where they gambled with real money. The average annual betting amount per user was reported to be around JPY630,000 (US$4,224).

Out of 500 gamblers and 6,500 nongamblers surveyed, 3,044 people, or 43.5 per cent, did not know that online casino gambling is illegal in Japan. Some 60 per cent of the 500 gamblers admitted to having a gambling addiction, and 46 per cent said they had gone into debt at least once because of online casinos.

About 23 per cent of gamblers started betting at online casinos after being influenced by famous people, like professional athletes and celebrities in ads. The survey also found that only two out of 40 online casino sites with Japanese instructions stated that accessing them from Japan is illegal.

A land-based casino is in development in Osaka and horse racing betting is allowed, but online gambling in Japan is illegal and can be punished with fines of up to JNY500,000 (US$3,282) and prison sentences of up to three years. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said the government plans to set up a forum to discuss the issue.

Wakayama governor still interested in hosting Japanese casino IR

Wakayama governor Shuhei Kishimoto has said that the prefecture would consider bidding to host an integrated resort (IR) with a casino if Japan opens a new round of applications.

Wakayama was initially one of the bidders for Japan’s first round of casino licences but it withdrew its proposal after the prefectural assembly voted against the area development plan in 2022. While the national government has yet to announce a second round of applications, Kishimoto said the prefectural government is gathering information on potential opportunities.

In November, the Japan Tourism Agency sent a questionnaire to the prefecture to sound out its interest in future IR proposals. Nagasaki prefecture, which submitted a bid during the first round of bids but did not receive approval, also received one.