Macau visitor arrivals up 656% in December 2023

Nearly 3 million people visited Macau in December.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service has reported that 2.9 million people visited Macau in December. The figure was up 656 per cent in year-on-year terms and up 13.9 per cent when compared to the previous month.

Same-day visitors (1,485,901) rose by 829 per cent year-on-year and overnight visitors (1,458,029) by 535.5 per cent. However, the average length of stay fell by 0.9 days to 1.2 days. Overnight stay duration fell by 1.4 days to 2.2 days while same-day duration remained stable at 0.2 days.

Visits from mainland China were up by 483 per cent at 1.9 million while visitors from Hong Kong were up 1,501.6 per cent (686,441). The number of international visitors reached 238,611, up 7,223.8 per cent when compared to the previous year.

Macau registered 28.2m visitor arrivals in 2023, with a daily average of circa 77,000 tourists. This figure was up 394.9 per cent year-on-year and was equivalent to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic 2019 levels. Overnight visitors (14,227,229) and same-day visitors (13,985,774) experienced year-on-year increases of 472.7 per cent and 334.8 per cent, respectively.

Mainland China remained the primary source of visitors, comprising 67.5 per cent of the all visitors in 2023, an increase of 273.1 per cent compared to the preceding year. The number of tourists arriving by land was up 322.9 per cent at 22,383,614. Visitors arriving by sea and air rose 2,127.7 per cent and 783.3 per cent to 3,699,014 and 2,130,375, respectively.

