Weekend Conversation Corner – March, 14

Welcome to the newest instalment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, a brief look at the top headlines of the week that have caught global interest. As we break down the hectic events into a succinct summary, we will touch on the key stories that have impacted the narrative, influenced policies, and sparked conversations. Join us as we navigate through the chaos and provide a concise overview of the week’s crucial developments, keeping you informed on what really counts in this ever-changing world.

Stay informed, stay motivated, and keep gaming on. Have a fantastic weekend ahead!

Fernando Saffores – Founder and CEO at Focus Gaming News

Nikom Boonwiset, vice-chairman of a special committee overseeing Thailand’s proposed casino legislation, has identified Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, and Phuket as potential locations for entertainment complexes with casinos. The project aims to attract 50 million visitors annually and create 40,000 jobs, with international investors showing interest. Each complex will feature a variety of amenities, with less than 10% dedicated to the casino. Despite opposition, analysts predict Thailand’s casinos could generate $1.91bn in annual revenue, rivaling Singapore’s casinos. Major players like MGM Resorts International, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Las Vegas Sands, and Wynn Resorts have expressed interest in investing. The draft bill for legalizing casinos in Thailand faces public scrutiny, with protests and surveys showing mixed opinions among Thais.

The Committee on Public Finance in Sri Lanka is calling for the establishment of a Casino Regulatory Authority to regulate online casinos that currently operate without taxation. Chairman Harsha de Silva emphasized the need for a regulatory framework and fast-tracking legislation to bring online gambling under control. Plans for a bill to create the regulator have been approved, while the government is proposing to increase turnover tax on gaming and entrance fees. Additionally, City of Dreams Sri Lanka has opened Phase I in Colombo with 687 rooms, restaurants, and entertainment venues, with Phase II set to open in 2025, operated by Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

The report by Equity Economics for the Alliance for Gambling Reform and Wesley Mission reveals that annual gambling losses in Australia for 2022-23 reached AU$31.5bn (US$19.8bn), with each adult losing AU$1,527 (US$960). Despite a decline in real wages, gambling expenditure has increased by 6.8%, surpassing government spending on aged care and disability services. Inflation rose by 16%, but gambling losses surged by 23%. The Alliance for Gambling Reform and Wesley Mission urge the government to implement 31 recommendations from the Murphy Inquiry, including banning gambling ads and introducing a levy on gambling for harm reduction programs. New South Wales has abandoned plans to phase out 9,500 gaming machines due to concerns about the effectiveness and cost of such a scheme.

The PAOCC’s director estimates that around 9,000 foreign offshore gaming workers are still in the Philippines, with plans to arrest and deport them by the end of the year. Currently, over 1,000 workers are in government custody and will be deported soon. The PAOCC is collaborating with the BI and the Department of Justice to streamline the deportation process. PAGCOR has reported that while all previously licensed operators have shut down, some illegal offshore gaming operators remain active, operating in smaller groups in residential areas. The authorities are facing challenges in monitoring these illegal activities and require coordination with local government units and building administrators.

SkyCity and TAB have expressed concerns to the government regarding plans to issue 15 licenses for online casinos in New Zealand. They proposed that only five licenses be issued to companies incorporated in New Zealand to prevent multinational dominance. Minister Brooke van Velden defended the decision, stating the need for a fair and regulated market, allowing any operator to bid for a license. The licensing system is expected to be operational by early 2026, with a minimum gambling age of 18 and restrictions on offering only casino games. Licensed operators will face taxation and penalties for unlicensed services to New Zealanders. Despite allowing advertising, strict limits and no sponsorship will be enforced.

Senate President Francis G. Escudero is calling for a thorough analysis of Philippine inland gaming operators (PIGOs), similar to what was done for offshore gaming operators. He emphasizes the need for data on tax payments, ownership structure, government share, and police reports on crimes related to gambling addiction. The government is currently studying the impact of PIGOs and comparing them to offshore operators. While PIGOs have not yet been linked to criminal activities, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. could consider a ban if issues arise. PIGOs are praised for their economic contributions, including tax revenues and local employment. However, if PIGOs pose similar problems to offshore operators, a ban may be imposed based on data.