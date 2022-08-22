Macau to launch new campaign to promote tourism

Authorities are hoping for a rebound in tourism after the latest outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

Macau.- The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced it will resume the promotion of Macau as a travel destination for mainland Chinese tourists. A new campaign will begin this month and run until the end of the year.

The MGTO will work in partnership with the private sector, with roadshows in mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Tourism Bureau will also hold a publicity roadshow in Qingdao, Shandong Province from September 8 to 12.

The MGTO said it is working with e-commerce platforms and online travel agencies that serve mainland consumers to promote Macau accommodation and special air tickets.

In July, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) reported that 9,759 tourists arrived in Macau in July. The figure was down 97.4 per cent month-on-month and 98.8 per cent year-on-year.

In the same month, Macau’s gross gaming revenue was down 83.9 per cent month-on-month from MOP2.48bn to MOP398m (US$49.2m). The figure was down 95.3 per cent when compared to July 2021 and was the lowest since 2003, when city authorities began publishing monthly figures.

Macau began easing Covid-19 measures earlier this month after announcing the quarantine requirement for visitors to Macau was going to be reduced from ten to seven days for those arriving from Hong Kong, Taiwan or overseas.

The seven-day quarantine is no longer applicable to those who wish to travel to mainland China’s Zhuhai city from Macau. However, people travelling inbound from Zhuhai to Macau must present a certificate showing a negative Covid-19 result issued in the last 48 hours.

Macau GGR could reach US$185.7m in August, analysts say

Analysts at Citibank have forecast that Macau’s GGR for August could rise 376 per cent month-over-month to MOP 1.5bn (US$185.7m). That figure would be one-third of what was recorded in August 2021. Citibank noted that mainland tourists will remain cautious when deciding whether to consider Macau as a destination.

Sanford Bernstein previously predicted that Macau’s average daily GGR in August could increase by 549 per cent month-on-month. However, it also said the results “may still be lower” if there were new Covid-19 outbreaks in Macau or mainland China.