Zhuhai lifts seven-day quarantine for those coming from Macau

The seven-day quarantine is no longer applicable to those who wish to travel to mainland China’s Zhuhai city from Macau.

Macau.- As of today, anyone wishing to leave Macau for Zhuhai in the neighbouring province of Guangdong is exempt from seven-day quarantine. Travellers must still present a “negative” Covid-19 infection certificate issued within 24 hours before their scheduled departure time and should avoid using public transport and going to crowded places.

The quarantine-on-arrival rule, however, still applies to some places in Guangdong because of outbreaks of Covid-19 there. People travelling inbound from Zhuhai to Macau must present a certificate showing a negative Covid-19 result issued in the last 48 hours.

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, authorities have recently announced that from August 6, the quarantine requirement for visitors to Macau will be reduced from ten to seven days for those arriving from Hong Kong, Taiwan or overseas.

Under the new entry quarantine rules, travellers must still test “negative” for Covid-19 on arrival or they will be quarantined in a medical facility. Visitors must also conduct three days of self-monitoring during which their electronic health code will appear as “yellow”, meaning they cannot enter certain locations, including government offices, restaurants and leisure facilities.